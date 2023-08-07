Baldur's Gate 3: How to highlight objects

Want to know how to highlight objects in Baldur's Gate 3? Baldur's Gate 3 is an incredibly dense CRPG, filled with powerful items hidden throughout the world. It's not always easy to spot those items among the highly-detailed environments, though, so you'll need to know how to highlight objects to pick them out with ease.

In this guide, we'll break down how to highlight objects in Baldur's Gate 3, so that you can pick out rare magic items amidst the piles of rotten tomatoes and cheese.

How to highlight objects in Baldur's Gate 3

To highlight objects in Baldur's Gate 3, simply hold the ALT key on mouse and keyboard, or R3 (the right analogue stick) on controller.

This will outline most objects in the environment, and also bring up a small name plaque that you can hover over and click to pick them up.

This will also highlight containers that you can loot, which can include chests, lockboxes, crates, and even corpses (because a dead body is just a loot pinata in disguise).

Any containers that have a * symbol next to their name are those that you haven't yet looted, so keep an eye out for these if you're trying to clear an area of its valuables.

It's worth noting that not everything will be highlighted when you hold down ALT, so make sure to also hover your mouse around the environment before leaving a location. This might unveil secret passages that you uncovered with an Investigation check, or parts of the environment that you can destroy to open new paths.

