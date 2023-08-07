Baldur's Gate 3: How to revive characters

Want to know how to revive characters in Baldur's Gate 3? Death is a sad part of Baldur's Gate 3, and one that feels almost impossible to avoid in such a sprawling CRPG. However, death does not need to be the end for your characters, as you have access to a variety of ways to bring allies back from the land of the dead.

In this guide, we break down how to revive characters in Baldur's Gate 3, so that you can resurrect your allies and keep your companions on their feet.

How to revive characters in Baldur's Gate 3

There are three ways to revive characters in Baldur's Gate 3:

Use a Scroll of Revivify

The easiest way to revive a dead character in Baldur's Gate 3, at least early on, is to use a Scroll of Revivify. Regardless of difficulty, all characters start with a single Scroll of Revivify in their inventory, including companions; and any class can use them. That means you'll have at least four Revivify scrolls to use at the start of your adventure, giving you plenty of free resurrections while you're figuring out how combat works.

Cast the Revivify spell

If you have a Cleric or a Paladin in your party, they will be able to learn Revivify upon reaching level 5. Revivify requires a level 3 spell slot, so you won't be able to use it frequently without a long rest until you level up further and get more spell slots, but this option does remove the need to carry Revivify scrolls. Shadowheart, one of the first companions that you can get in Baldur's Gate 3, is a Cleric capable of learning Revivify at level 5.

Pay Withers 200 Gold

Finally, there is an NPC named Withers who is able to revive characters for the cost of 200 Gold. You can meet Withers in the Dank Crypt, a dungeon found on the beach where the Nautiloid crashes right at the start of the game.

Within the Dank Crypt, you'll find a locked set of large double doors which you can lockpick to enter a large chamber. If you continue to the far side, you'll find a dead end leading up a short set of stairs, at the top of which is a button. Interact with the button to open a door, which also triggers a combat with some raised skeletons.

Kill the skeletons, and then enter the secret chamber and interact with the nearby sarcophagus to meet Withers. Speak with Withers and then head back to camp to meet him there, where he'll now revive any dead companions for a fee of 200 Gold.

That wraps up our guide on how to revive characters in Baldur's Gate 3. After meeting Withers, you can also respec your character to try out any of Baldur's Gate 3 classes, so you can experiment to find your preferred playstyle. If you want to form deeper bonds with your allies, take a look at our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide to learn more about the approval system that dictates how companions feel about you.