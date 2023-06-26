If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

BattleBit Remastered is a 254-player FPS and this summer's breakout hit

A little Battlefield doing mega numbers

Blocky soldiers run around a sunset battlefield in BattleBit Remastered
Image Credit: SgtOkiDoki
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
June has been a feverishly hectic month between the NotE3 season, big games relentlessly releasing back-to-back, and this infernal heat wave we’ve been stuck in. Amidst all the madness though, one indie has been able to blast through the noise to become a smash hit on Steam - only sitting behind CS:GO on the sales charts - and potentially one of this year’s biggest shooters. That impressive feat goes to BattleBit Remastered, a 254-player FPS that mixes Battlefield’s large-scale skirmishes, Roblox’s low-poly aesthetics, and some wild destructible environments.

Released in early access a few weeks ago, BattleBit Remastered isn’t actually a remaster at all. Developed by a team of three (according to the official website), the breakout shooter is all about going big. There are droves of players in every match. Ground, sea, and air vehicles cause explosions every which way. Collapsible buildings and (please forgive me) plenty of levelutions are on display. Ridiculously massive maps. Lots of weapons. A day and night cycle. Basically, yeah, it's big big.

After playing a few matches of everyone’s new favourite shooter, the promised grandiosity is certainly there. But there’s also plenty of hidden depth thanks to the different classes, buildable structures, and the small ways that the game encourages communication and team work. Definitely fits into the “easy to play; hard to master” camp of games, letting me alternate between mindlessly running around to destress and leaning close to my monitor - practically smooching - for some sweaty mayhem.

BattleBit Remastered is available to buy on Steam for £12/$15/€15. Outside of a £17 Supporter Pack featuring cosmetics, there are currently no microtransactions or other hidden costs in the game, so you won’t be encouraged to spend another penny after purchase. Best of all, the team have promised that new maps, guns, and modes will be added as part of free future updates.

