Best anti-Prime Day PC gaming deals 2022: all the deals, none of the Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is characteristically awash with sales on PC gaming hardware. But what if you don’t have the Amazon Prime subscription required to partake of them – or if you just don’t like Amazon? Cheap new peripherals/monitors/SSDs/other gubbins can still be yours, as plenty of other retailers are running sales this week to give Prime Day some healthy competition. In some cases they’ll even have the same kit as Amazon but at a matching or even better prices. Thus, this list, which gathers together all of the best anti-Prime Day deals I’ve found.

Since Prime Day technically lasts for two days, July 12th and July 13th, I’ll also be highlighting ten of the choicest deals for each day at the top of this page. Further down you’ll find your guide to many more anti-Prime Day deals on PC gaming hardware of all types, and here’s a little anti-Prime Day FAQ as well.

Today’s best anti-Prime Day PC gaming deals

Best SSD and storage deals

It's always nice to see the WD Blue SN570 with a few coins shaved off. It's arguably the best SSD for gaming overall in terms of sheer value, and while there are faster PCIe 4.0 SSDs, the SN570's PCIe 3.0 interface makes it more widely compatible with motherboards and CPUs.

Best gaming monitor deals

There are a few monitors here that make that golden combination of sharp 1440p resolution, high refresh rate and variable refresh rate support. But I wouldn't blame you for having your head turned by the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX - yes, it's expensive even with £100 off, but its HDR-boosting Mini LED backlighting makes it one of the best gaming monitors around.

Best gaming mouse deals

I'll keep looking for a more diverse mix of mice, but there's some excellent low-cost models here already. The Logitech G203 Lightsync has long been one of the RPS hivemind's favourite cheap gaming mice and the HyperX Pulsefire Haste is beautifully light in the hand.

Best gaming keyboard deals

A familiar sight on the RPS best gaming keyboard list, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless, is on sale in the UK from Currys. Truth be told, Amazon's Prime Day discount is better, but this is still a very agreeable price on a modern classic. Over in the US, you can get the Roccat Pyro - already one of the best-value mechanical keyboards - for even less.

Best gaming headset deals

These headset deals cover the usual suspects, though it's a pleasant surprise to see the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless get such a deep price cut so soon after launch. I've actually been using this as my main headset since May, and given I haven't to charge it once, I'd say HyperX's claim of a 300-hour battery life isn't far off reality.

Best graphics card deals

Even the very best graphics cards have finally been dropping in price, though we're still not quite back to full normalcy. Nevertheless, some retailers are using Prime Day to give their GPU stock a little nudge back down towards affordable levels.

Best CPU deals

If Amazon has a weakness on Prime Day, it's CPUs: rival retailers seem much better at slashing prices on the latest processors. That's not to say there are absolutely loads to choose from, but hey, anything that makes the Intel Core i9-12900KS less expensive is a good thing in my mind.

Best RAM deals

Look outside Amazon and you'll find nice deals on DDR4 and DDR5 RAM alike. Remember to check which type your motherboard supports, as DDR5 slots on a mobo aren't compatible with DDR4 (and vice-versa).

Best gaming laptop deals

Expect more laptop deals to pop up across this two-day sales period. In the meantime, UK dwellers can save on a potent, RTX 3070-equipped Lenovo Legion 5, while those in the US can take a couple of hundred off the Razer Blade Stealth: one of the thinnest gaming laptops that you can buy.

What is Prime Day and why does it need an “anti”?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deals bonanza. Not unlike Black Friday, but specific to Amazon, it’s a time when all manner of products – including PC gaming hardware – see some deep discounts. That typically makes it a good time to freshen up your PC’s components or peripherals, should you be so inclined.

The problems are twofold: one, Amazon’s Prime Day deals are only available to those with an Amazon Prime subscription (or are using the 30-day free trial). Two, not everyone will want to shop at Amazon specifically, especially not when there are alternatives available. Deals run by rival retailers – often in direct competition to Prime Day – can offer these alternatives, hence them being good anti-Prime Day deals for those who’d rather spend their money someplace else.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Basically, July 12th and 13th. Yes, that’s two days. The non-Amazon deals listed above may begin earlier or end later, but since the idea behind many of them will be to challenge Prime Day directly, it stands to reason that their best prices will land on the same two-day period.

I won’t need a Prime account for any of these deals, right?

Nope.

Do anti-Prime Day deals always match Amazon deals?

You can expect Amazon to have lower prices on certain items, as well as some that might not be on sale from other retailers at all. That said, it goes both ways, and sometimes non-Amazon sellers will have exclusive hardware deals, or will match Amazon's Prime Day price on a given product. If you're really lucky, the non-Amazon price may even be lower.