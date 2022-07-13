Best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals 2022 - Day 2

Welcome to day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022. A few good component and peripheral discounts have quietly slipped away in the night, but there are plenty still left, so let us take you through all the best Prime Day deals on PC hardware across Amazons UK and US.

Unlike the kinds of Amazon deals you’d find during, say, Black Friday, all the best Prime Day offers are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. This is also your last chance to take advantage of them, as Prime Day 2022 ends today, July 13th. All you really have to do, though, is browse through this guide, which I'll be maintaining throughout the day to show only the choicest cuts of cheap games kit. You can also read up on everything you need to know about Prime Day, as well as how to find the best Prime Day deals for yourself.

Alternatively… you may be able to save cash on some hardware upgrades without limiting yourself to Amazon at all. Check out our anti-Prime Day deals guide for the best PC hardware sales that rival retailers are running across these two days – you obviously won’t need a Prime account for these, and in some cases they’ll match or even beat Amazon’s prices.

Today’s best early Prime Day PC gaming deals

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you’re good to go, and it’s not just hardware that’s on offer. During Prime Day 2022, Prime members can install and keep a selection of over 30 free games, ranging from blockbusters like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Grid Legends to indie games like Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, and Rain World.

Anyone currently outside the Prime playpen can still slip in by signing up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial. This gives you all the usual perks of Prime membership, including Prime Day sales access, and you can always cancel it once you’re finished shopping. Otherwise, once the 30 days are up, it’s £8 / $13 per month for an ongoing Prime membership.

Amazon Prime 30 day free trial - free from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Now, enough preamble. Here are all the best Prime Day deals on PC gaming hardware:

Best SSD and storage deals

Several of the best SSDs for gaming are going cheap this Prime Day, with some deep cuts to the megafast WD Black SN850 and the stalwart WD Blue SN570. Not to mention deals on the Samsung Pro Plus and SanDisk Ultra: two of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck.

Best gaming monitor deals

LG and Samsung have some decent monitor deals going. I’ve long been a fan of LG’s UltraGear IPS displays, like the ones below, as they tend to look and feel faster and more responsive feel than most IPS screens without losing any colour punch.

Best gaming mouse deals

Good news for those on the tightest of tight budgets, as both the SteelSeries Rival 3 and the Logitech G203 Lightsync (one of our best gaming mouse picks) have dropped below £20. There are more premium alternatives too, including an all-time-low price on the Razer Basilisk V3: my personal choice of desk rat.

Best gaming keyboard deals

If you missed yesterday's better-than-half-price sale on the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless, there's a good consolation price in its TKL variant. More of our best gaming keyboard picks have money off as well, including the optical switched-equipped Razer Huntsman V2 and the spill-resistant SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL.

Best gaming headset deals

Amazon has some of the best gaming headsets on sale too. £25 is a seriously good price for the Logitech G432 (yesterday it was £28), and as a former owner, I can happily recommend the HyperX Cloud II as well.

Best graphics card deals

Since the graphics cards market is still recovering from the longest, most severe period of fucked-uppedness in its history, there aren’t many amazing deals on the latest GPUs. I’ve included a few RTX 30 models as they are, at least, decently priced by current standards, and the reissued RTX 2060 has some offers going as well. It’s still a respectable card for 1080p and some 1440p use, though save your cash if you can wait for something next-gen.

Best RAM deals

When Prime Day began, there were hardly any appealing deals on CPUs and GPUs, but plenty on RAM. Now it's switched - a bunch of graphics cards have appeared while the supply of memory deals shrivels up, at least in the UK. US dwellers have a much better selection.

Best gaming laptop deals

A lot of Prime Day gaming laptop deals focus on older-spec models that retailers just want to shift. Even so, it's easy enough to find discounted laptops with up-to-date CPUs and graphics processors. Highlights here include the HP Omen 15 and Lenovo Legion 5 creeping under £1000/$1000 respectively, and the RTX 3080 of the slim Razer Blade 14, which has £1000 off the RRP.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day isn’t just a single day, but a 48-hour sale where Amazon open up special deals to Prime members – though non-Prime members will be able to take advantage of the occasional saving as well. It’s become one of the better times of the year to grab PC hardware at lower prices, so if you’ve been considering a new SSD, monitor upgrade or a change to your mouse and keyboard, it could well be worth investigating.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Right now, friend: Prime Day 2022 runs from July 12th-13th. Well, technically, it’s from 01:01am BST on Tuesday the 12th until 00:59am BST on Thursday the 14th. But do really want to be up on Amazon at such ungodly times? Let’s just say it ends on the Wednesday, eh.

Do I need a Prime account?

For all of Amazon’s best deals, yes you will. Rival retailers will no doubt offer their own sales to compete, and there may even be lesser discounts available on Amazon to non-Prime members, but to make the absolute most of Prime Day you will need a Prime subscription. You can sign up through Amazon UK and Amazon US.

Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?

Yep. The 30-day Amazon Prime free trial is available to first-time customers only – more details and signup links are up near the top of this page. During this trial period you get all the benefits of a full subscription, so you could just activate the 30-day trial and cancel it before the subscription costs kick in.

How do I get the best Prime Day deals?

Check price histories with Keepa

Keepa is a Chrome browser extension that can save you from dodgy deals. Once installed it displays the price history of an Amazon item on the item’s listing page, so you can tell if it really is on a discount or if the seller is just fudging the numbers.

Unfortunately, this is something that happens very often. Sellers, including Amazon themselves, might raise the price of a product just so they can lower it back down and call it a “saving.” Keepa will help you spot these false deals; and I’ve certainly found it extremely helpful when putting together these deal hubs.

Shop around

Just because Prime Day is an Amazon event doesn’t make you beholden to Amazon. Again, competing retailers of PC gaming hardware – like Currys and Ebuyer in the UK, or Best Buy and GameStop in the US – will be making their own price cuts concurrently. Don’t worry, then, if a piece of gear you want isn’t on sale on Amazon, as you could well find a better deal elsewhere.

Look out for Lightning Deals

In addition to the main 48-hour sale, Amazon will be running brief Lightning Deals across Prime Day. These tend to offer the meatiest discounts of the whole event, though be warned: they don’t focus on PC hardware by any means, and you’re more likely to see Lightning Deals on backpacks and electric razors than you are a nice gaming peripheral. They also – hence the name – appear and disappear quickly, so your best bet is to keep an eye on Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page across the event. Here's the Amazon UK and Amazon US pages.

Filter out the chaff

If you’d rather ditch the guides – GEE, THANKS – and search for deals alone, be sure to make use of the search filters down the left side of the screen. Besides letting you hide all the phone stands, shower heads and testosterone supplements that may also be on sale during Prime Day, these will let you manage your budget by only showing items within certain price ranges. You can also filter for how deep the price cuts go, between 10% off and 70% off.