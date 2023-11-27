Cyber Monday 2023

Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals 2023

Presenting Cyber Monday's finest selection of 1080p, 1440p, 4K, and ultrawide monitor bargains

Redfall running on the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 gaming monitor.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
Almost all of Cyber Monday’s best gaming monitor deals were also up for grabs on Black Friday – so if you spent all of the latter away from your desk, or on holiday, or locked up in someone’s car boot, good news! You can still upgrade your screen to one of these RPS-approved gaming displays for less. A lot less, especially where ultrawide and 4K monitors are concerned.

Likewise, Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up a more affordable 1080p gaming monitor at an absolute dirt-cheap price – perfect if you’re currently stuck on a slowpoke office monitor. Some of my personal favourite 1440p monitors are here too, including the excellent NZXT Canvas series. They all have AMD FreeSync support, too, and since Nvidia G-Sync can piggybank on top of this, you’re guaranteed screen tear reduction tech regardless of your graphics card.

Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

Speaking of GPUs, be wary of over-upgrading; there’s little sense in treating yourself to a 4K/144Hz monster when your old GTX 1060 can’t handle such a resolution. If you’re confident that your rig is ready for higher rezzes, though, go for it – this guide will serve up all of the best discounts for any budget and performance level. And for many, many more hardware savings, check out our main Cyber Monday PC gaming deals hub.

A Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX gaming monitor running Dying Light 2.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

UK deals:

AOC 24B2XH - £73 from Ebuyer (was £85)

24in, 1920x1080, 75Hz, IPS panel

ViewSonic Omni VX2428J - £100 from Box (was £165)

24in, 1920x1080, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

ViewSonic Omni VX2728J - £125 from Box (was £265)

27in, 1920x1080, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

LG UltraGear 24GN60R-B - £130 from Amazon UK (was £160)

24in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

MSI G2722 - £149 from Very (was £220)

27in, 1920x1080, 170Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

MSI Optix G32CQ4 - £199 from Overclockers UK (was £270)

32in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD FreeSync Premium

NZXT Canvas 27Q - £299 from NZXT (was £349)

27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium

HP Omen 34c - £299 from HP (was £470)

34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q - £299 from Ebuyer (was £332)

27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium

LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B - £300 from Ebuyer (was £380)

27in, 2560x1440, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium

NZXT Canvas 32Q Curved - £339 from NZXT (was £429)

32in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium

MSI MAG 274UPF - £449 from Ebuyer (was £549)

27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR - £589 from Ebuyer (was £665)

27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Alienware AW3423DWF - £660 from Amazon UK (was £930)

34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, OLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

US deals:

AOC C24G2 - $130 from Best Buy (was $210)

24in, 1920x1080, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Acer Nitro ED270R - $135 from Amazon US (was $165)

27in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

AOC C27G2 - $150 from Best Buy (was $260)

27in, 1920x1080, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Acer Nitro XV271U - $180 from Amazon US (was $290)

27in, 2560x1440, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

AOC CQ32G3SE - $220 from Best Buy (was $280)

31.5in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Gigabyte G27QC - $230 from Newegg (was $300)

27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

NZXT Canvas 27Q - $280 from NZXT (was $340)

27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

HP Omen 34c - $330 from Best Buy (was $480)

34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

NZXT Canvas 32Q Curved - $378 from NZXT (was $420)

32in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

MSI MAG 274UPF - $380 from Best Buy (was $450)

27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Acer Predator XB273U - $400 from Newegg (was $700)

27in, 2560x1440, 270Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey G7 - $470 from Amazon US (was $700)

27in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B - $545 from Amazon US (was $750)

34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B - $1200 from Best Buy (was $1700)

44.5in, 3440x1440, 240Hz, OLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey Ark - $1800 from Best Buy (was $2700)

55in, 3840x2160, 165Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

