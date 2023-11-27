Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals 2023

Almost all of Cyber Monday’s best gaming monitor deals were also up for grabs on Black Friday – so if you spent all of the latter away from your desk, or on holiday, or locked up in someone’s car boot, good news! You can still upgrade your screen to one of these RPS-approved gaming displays for less. A lot less, especially where ultrawide and 4K monitors are concerned.

Likewise, Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up a more affordable 1080p gaming monitor at an absolute dirt-cheap price – perfect if you’re currently stuck on a slowpoke office monitor. Some of my personal favourite 1440p monitors are here too, including the excellent NZXT Canvas series. They all have AMD FreeSync support, too, and since Nvidia G-Sync can piggybank on top of this, you’re guaranteed screen tear reduction tech regardless of your graphics card.

Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

Speaking of GPUs, be wary of over-upgrading; there’s little sense in treating yourself to a 4K/144Hz monster when your old GTX 1060 can’t handle such a resolution. If you’re confident that your rig is ready for higher rezzes, though, go for it – this guide will serve up all of the best discounts for any budget and performance level. And for many, many more hardware savings, check out our main Cyber Monday PC gaming deals hub.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

UK deals:

US deals: