Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake revealed - here's the first trailer

505 Games have revealed a remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, the mournful 2013 fantasy adventure from Josef Fares and Starbreeze Studios. It's due for release on 28th February 2024, and here's the first trailer.

A Tale of Two Sons is notable for having a split control scheme - you steer each brother with a different analog stick, weaving their movements together to bypass obstacles and puzzles. It's also notable for being a sad 'un: your goal in the game is to find a remedy for your sick father, which involves a journey up a mountain to a magical tree.

"It may well look like a kids-friendly game, but be warned that things do get surprisingly dark in places, and you'd end up having some pretty difficult conversations with any little ones once it's over," John Walker (RPS in peace) wrote back in 2013. "These are adult themes, presented in a mature way, via the lives of two fantastic children. And it's well worth your time."

The remake sports rebuilt characters and landscapes, plus a re-recorded soundtrack with a live orchestra, but otherwise appears to be unchanged. You can read more over on the official site.

