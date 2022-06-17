Capcom announce Dragon's Dogma 2, at last

In 2019, Dragon's Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno said Capcom had gaven him the freedom to choice between making a sequel to the fascinating fantasy RPG and making Devil May Cry 5. He went with DMC. But that punchfest has been out for years so...? Yes! Capcom last night announced Dragon's Dogma 2, following a nice presentation where the devs reminisced about making the first game.

"Sorry to have kept you waiting!" Itsuno said at the end, cueing the gang to whip off their tops and reveal sequel surprise shirts. "Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development! Everyone in the development team is hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy! Please look forward to it!"

That's all they have to say about the new game, but do check out their chat about the old game. Readers in the UK might be particularly interested in their excitement about a visit to Wales, where the countryside inspired their landscape. They were very pleased with the hills and valleys, which ended up shaping how the game highlights distant destinations.

"'Make sure you check out those weeds!'" Hideaki Itsuno said, recalling a conversation. "The weeds are completely different, and you can really tell the difference between Japan and the UK by just looking at the weeds."

The first game debuted on consoles in 2012 then finally came to PC in 2016, expanded as Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. It's one of those interesting weird Capcom games of the era, with particular pleasure to be found in how it had your little people clambering up big monsters to enact violence, and the very nature of those little people: 'pawns'. Those pawns are party members we can create and lend to other players online, as well as hiring pawns from other players. In our formal Dragon's Dogma review, Cobbo didn't really click with the game, though Adam was more taken with its quirks when he started playing.

"It feels less like a console port than a game that has magically landed on my PC having fallen through a timewarp at the bottom of a bargain bucket in an alternate dimension's equivalent of CEX," Adam said. "And that's probably one of the reasons I've warmed to this ridiculous game so quickly. It's ramshackle in a way that somehow seems accomplished - great energies and talents directed toward the creation of something that is rough around the edges and right through to its core, but packed with more personality and punch than many a perfectly formed and polished artifact."

If you missed Dragon's Dogma, now is a good time to catch up. Dark Arisen has an 85% discount on Steam until Thursday the 23rd, which brings the price down to £3.83/€4.79/$4.79.