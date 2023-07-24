Captivating storybook strategy Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out releases on PC and mobile next month

King Of Dragon Pass’ spiritual successor Six Ages: Ride Like The Wind is about to get an actual successor with Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out. The storybook sequel follows the strategy-RPG formula from its ancestors as you lead a clan through political disputes, a world-ending crisis, and disagreements about who owns sheep or a magical baby. And best of all, developer A Sharp have announced that the game will come out on August 21st.

Not unlike its predecessors, Six Ages 2 is a mix of tribal management, turn-based strategy, and choose your own adventure routines. Though the game’s also covered in some gorgeous hand-drawn illustrations that would be right at home scribbled inside a fantasy novel.

Six Ages is set in the fantasy world Glorantha, which also hosts stories from Dragon Pass alongside various board games. Ten generations have passed since the first Six Ages, and even though you can carry saves over to the sequel, the developers say the two games are only “loosely linked” and can be played in any order.

You might want to play Number 2 second, naturally, since it’s set during the world’s end times. Ten generations are long enough to burn through people, sure, but several old Gods have also perished over time, which leaves humanity to deal with the “Great Darkness” - a less-than-ideal situation.

Sin Vega loved the original game and its emergent storytelling in her Six Ages review, as she chronicled seemingly random vignettes: “One event has three families arguing over who should adopt a magical baby they found in a river. One of the options is 'Put the baby back in the river'. It's absurd, but it makes a sort of sense in this society.” Those tribal disputes also led to Sin discovering the joys of being a petty jerk as she began to bully other tribes during multi-year rivalries. In the game, I should add. I hope an impending calamity just makes every clan more angsty, though. Give me all the messy, fantasy, magical baby disputes, please.

Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out is launching on August 21st for PC and mobile. There’s also a free demo available to download now on Steam.