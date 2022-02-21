Celebrate Elden Ring's release with Souls Week on RPS

Welcome stranger! Stay a while, and listen. No wait. Err, RPS has wares if you have coin? Ugh, that's that other one as well. Aha! I have it! Praise the sun! Right, fellow gud gitters? Am I right?? Praise that sun real nice.

Unless you've not looked at a calendar for the past year, or have been stuck in some sort of hellish nether-realm betwixt life and death (the lockdown jokes write themselves, I know), you'll know that FromSoftware's next punishing RPG Elden Ring is out on Friday. It's only February and yet we already have one of the most anticipated games of the year knocking on the door! To celebrate the newest addition to the Soulsborne family, we're using this week to post lots of cool articles about FromSoftware's lovely, grim, difficult games. That's right: welcome to Souls Week on RPS.

Most all of us here at RPS are fans of FromSoft's work, and we're beavering away writing about Elden Ring as we speak - why, just listen! You can hear the slap of our big flat tails and the gnawing of our big frong teeth as we get to work. I can see you shiver with antici-

-pation already, and RPS is here to whet your appetite even further. We'll be posting an array of articles all about Soulslike games to make you ponder and wonder. What's the best bit of Soulslikes? How was the weird lord text of Dark Souls localised to English? What kind of pot even is Pot Boy? Check back on RPS and you might find answers to these questions and more. I can even give you a sneaky spoiler to the question "will RPS have a review of Elden Ring?" because yes, yes we will.

Keep checking the Souls Week tag to see when we add new articles - or simply come back to this page, which we'll keep updated with the new posts as they go live. Soulsbornes are hard, but finding cool writing about them doesn't have to be!

Elden Ring and Souls Week on RPS

The best bit of Dark Souls isn't the boss fights, it's everything else

Soulsthusiast Caelyn Ellis puts forward a convincing case for why the bosses should be the least of your concern in a game like Dark Souls, and why it works so well as an RPG. Caelyn's boil down of what makes an RPG an RPG, reducing it to its essential salty reduction, is a very interesting one, and it's an angle I hadn't considered before.