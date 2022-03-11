Completing digital jigsaws of increasing size to avert a disaster

I can't remember if I've mentioned this to you, dear readers, but I am currently mid-emigration. In about two weeks I'm moving to Ireland, which means for the past four months my live has been hellish. The paperwork the move involves, especially now we have from our European womb been untimely ripped, is a Kafkaesque nightmare. To ship my stuff without incurring importation tax I need to prove I'm going to live in Ireland and not just sell a bunch of second hand cutlery and old bras (one of those two things would probably be pretty lucrative, in fairness). This is all complicated even furtherer by the fact that I only found a flat to move to yesterday, and still don't have the tenancy agreement for it, which means no proof of address. Life, oh life.

I don't really have the option to have a piece of toast and watch the evening news, because when I'm not scanning my passport or estimating what worth to attach to my towels for the purposes of the shipping company's insurance, I am packing said towels into boxes, along with everything else I own. Basically the only free time I have is my lunch break. And what I am doing in my lunch break is making huge, virtual jigsaw puzzles in Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams. It's either that or go and sit in the toilets and have a little stress-cry. And as the move date approaches, the size of the puzzles has increased. On Thursday I started one that is 6k pieces. This may have been a miscalculation.