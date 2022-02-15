Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams is a do-a-jigsaw-sim that may consume me whole

Last year, I made an impassioned plea for more puzzley-jigsaw games, but I did not expect my call to be answered in such a comprehensive fashion so quickly. Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams, by That's Nice Games, is a jigsaw game that came to Steam last December. No, more than that. It is a doing-a-jigsaw game. A jigsaw sim.

See, most jigsaw games - and I idly toy with the idea of playing a bit of any new one I find on Steam, before realising that is a fool's errand - are just kind of 2D, put together this flat JPEG of a flower that I have cut into triangles. There's no tactile pleasure to be had. But Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams is a little one bed mezzanine flat in which you do puzzles - on the floor, on the kitchen table, on the rug - and each puzzle piece is a little 3D thing you can pick up and drop and turn around.