Developers! Makers! Submit your work to our alt controller booth at EGX 2023

The RPS Future Of Play returns, October 12th-15th

A player holds a hammer and two floppy discs on a custom controller board at GDC
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Mice, keyboards, game pads? You've got those at home. It's only at EGX that you can play games you control with a lamp, or a brick, or with a real morse code tapper. All of those and more were present at the RPS Future Of Play booth at EGX 2022, a curated collection of alternative controllers.

We're bringing it back again this year and this time we're inviting developers to submit their work for inclusion. Do you have a custom controller and one-of-a-kind video game you want to show to the world? Read on.

Here are the straight facts: EGX 2023 takes place at the ExCel in London from October 12th to the 15th. If we select your game for inclusion on the booth, you get a play space on the showfloor, along with industry passes for you and any other team members for the duration of the show. Unfortunately we don't have a budget to help with travel and accommodation costs. Ideally you'd be at the show on the 11th to set your game up, and for the duration to interact with players and troubleshoot any issues - but if you can't make it, but could ship the game and controller to us for us to demo on your behalf, let us know and we can talk about it.

If that sounds of interest, then fill out the form below and we'll consider your game for inclusion. There's no fixed deadline for entries or for letting developers know when they've been accepted; we'll start filling space as soon as possible, and close the form when there's no more spaces left.

For an idea of what sort of thing we're looking for, here's a video of some of last year's entrants. Yes, one of them is a snooker table:

Alt controllers at EGX 2022 - although yes, one is also a keyboard.
Comments
