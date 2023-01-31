Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless heading to Steam this autumn

As part of their 30th Anniversary celebrations, NIS America announced that Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless, the next instalment in the long-running JRPG series, is coming to PC this year. Disgaea 7 was actually released in Japan just a few days ago, but it’ll see an overseas release on Steam this autumn. NIS also announced rereleases for Rhapsody 2: Ballad Of The Little Princess and Rhapsody 3: Memories Of Marl Kingdom coming this summer.

Disgaea 7 received a new trailer and a bunch of details. This time we follow the lazy samurai Fuji and the bushido fangirl Pirilika as they trek across the realm of Hinomoto. RPG storylines aren't complete without a gruff warrior and an overexcited sidekick, so this is a win in my eyes.

Disgaea 7 also boasts new gameplay additions like a Hell Mode, online-ranked battles, and an improved auto-battle mode that should make Disgaea 7 a good trip on the Steam Deck. This time around there are over 40 character classes, including new ones like the Bandit and Zombie Maiden. If that’s not enough, there’s a new ability called Jumbification that allows characters to enlarge and deal even more damage. I just like the word Jumbification. My only (hazy) memories of the series are with the DS iteration, and I remember enjoying myself, watching all the different numbers climb higher and higher.

I have no experience with the Rhapsody games, on the other hand. The second and third games in the series have been relegated to the original PlayStation since the ‘90s, and they’ve never seen a release outside of Japan. These turn-based JRPGs seem right up my alley with their dreamy pixel art and nostalgic soundtracks. Rhapsody 3 has even received a little makeover with the addition of a 3D camera. The games will be available as Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles on consoles, but on PC both games are only available separately via Steam.

I'm somewhat tempted to check out the very first Rhapsody while I wait, since it released on Steam last summer for £17/€20/$20. Likewise, if you want to jump into the Disgaea series, Disgaea 6: Complete is available on Steam for £65/€70/$70 and is on sale right now.