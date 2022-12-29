Dishonored and its excellent DLC is free to keep from Epic this week

The Epic Games Store's festive season of freebies has drawn to a close. The Epic Games Store's weekly freebies have therefore resumed. Right now and until January 5th you can grab Dishonored: Definitive Edition for free, which includes Arkane's first-person stealth playground and all its expansions.

You can head to the Dishonored: Definitive Edition store page before 4pm GMT on January 5th to add the game permanently to your account. The DLC included is the Dunwall City Trials, The Knife Of Dunwall, The Brigmore Witches, and Void Walker's Arsenal.

I assume at this point that I don't need to sing the praises of Dishonored. It's a Thief-inspired urban fantasy sneaker in which you avenge the recently unalived queen and clear your name by teleporting past guards, possessing rats, and dumping any unfortunate soul you choose to murder into dumpsters. It was the part of the bedrock of the second-coming of the immersive sim.

You might have more reasonably missed Dishonored's DLC, much of which puts you in the quiet shoes of the assassin Daud. At the time, we liked Knife Of Dunwall and Brigmore Witches a great deal, with Jim in his Brigmore Witches review calling them "more entertaining slices of Dunwall than much of the original game."

Of course, maybe you've played all of the above, but still haven't got round to Dishonored 2 (hi). You're in luck there, too, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, as you can currently claim Dishonored 2 for free via GOG.com. It is daft how many great games you can get for free, these days.