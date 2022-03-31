E3's digital event has been cancelled, meaning there's no E3 at all this year

E3 2022's physical event was cancelled back in January, but at the time organisers said they were "excited about the possibilities of an online event". Now that digital event has been cancelled as well, meaning there will be no E3 at all in 2022.

The news was first shared not by the event organisers, but by Razer PR Will Powers in a tweet. Powers wrote that he "Just got an email... It's official, E3 digital is official cancelled for 2022."

Just got an email... It's official, E3 digital is official cancelled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this... — Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

Sources have reportedly told IGN that "discussions about a possible digital equivalent have been ongoing" since January, but that the ESA "seems to be making plans to regroup for a larger comeback in 2023."

Last year, E3 2021 was run as a digital-only event due to Covid-19. At the time, the ESA said they "[looked] forward to coming back together to celebrate E3 2022 in person." Obviously that hasn't worked out. E3 2020 was also cancelled outright as a result of the pandemic.

Since then, the summer hype void has been filled by other parties, including Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. The GeoffFest will return this June.