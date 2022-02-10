Eastward is an RPG that's both terribly good and terribly bad at ending things

One minute I want to finish Eastward and be done with it. The next, I don't want it to end. It's a charming RPG that has me lurch between anger and glee at an alarming rate. Right now, I'm not sure how I feel about it. I think I'm nearing its end, which I'm relieved about! But also quite sad? My weird relationship with this game has taught me the value of an ending, though. It doesn't know how to end things, but it's also remarkably good at it when it does.