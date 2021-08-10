El Shaddai: Ascension Of The Metatron purifies the PC this September

El Shaddai: Ascension Of The Metatron will arrive on PC on September 1st. The 2011 action game was announced for PC back in December 2020, but developers Crim announced the release date and price with a new trailer, which you can watch below.

El Shaddai is a third-person action game in which players control Enoch, who wears holy armour that falls away as he takes damage. It is like anime fan fiction of the Book Of Enoch, an ancient apocalyptic Hebrew text.

It is perhaps easier to get a grip on it by saying that it was directed by Sawaki Takeyasu, who was a character designed on the original Devil May Cry, Okami and Fatal Frame. He directed El Shaddai for Ignitiion Tokyo before his new studio, Crim, acquired the rights and released a follow-up, The Lost Child, in 2017.

As far as late-in-the-day PC ports go, El Shaddai is simultaneously an odd choice and a perfect choice. Odd choice: it was not a smash hit upon release in 2011, nor a critical slam-dunk. Perfect choice: it was a strange, memorable game with some big flaws that not many people played. Its Steam release is a good opportunity for it to find a larger audience, which it deserves just for not being boring.

El Shaddai will cost $40, with a 19% launch discount down to $32.39, when it launches on Steam. There are deluxe editions available which offer a PDF artbook and soundtrack, too.