Even E3 has an E3 trailer now

Even E3 has an E3 trailer nowIt's E3 trailers all the way down
E3 is a time for marketing, and this year even E3 has an E3 trailer to remind you that E3 will be at E3 when E3 starts Saturday during E3. Perhaps the ESA are worried about their diminishing profile and relevancy, given that a raft of other events sprung up to replace the show after they skipped 2020. So, uh, this is E3's E3 trailer? Look, just see our E3 schedule, which includes events they won't tell you about because they're not officially part of E3.