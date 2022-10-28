F1 Manager 2022 devs say that updates will continue after player backlash

Yesterday, F1 Manager 2022 developers Frontier told the community that the game's next update "the last significant update that addresses player-reported feedback, or suggested changes and additions." Players were upset that updates addressing their concerns seemed to be coming to an end two months after F1 Manager 2022's release.

Today, Frontier called the situation "crossed wires", and said that there are "multiple updates currently in the pipeline, focused on addressing the most important topics raised by the community."

The initial update was posted to the F1 Manager 2022 subreddit. After describing the contents of the next in-development update, it goes on to talk about "the future of F1 Manager".

"This next update for F1 Manager 2022 will be the last significant update that addresses player-reported feedback, or suggested changes and additions," says the post. "Any potential updates following this would be minor patches that do not noticeably affect gameplay. To ensure upcoming F1 Manager projects realise their potential and meet the expectations of both our team and our community, the development team’s focus must move fully onto projects beyond F1 Manager 2022, after this upcoming update."

That seems pretty clear: Frontier are going to release one more patch addressing player-feedback, then move on to working on "upcoming F1 Manager projects" - presumably F1 Manager 2023.

Players posting on Reddit did not take the news well, with the board quickly filling with posts with titles like "A disgusting decision by Frontier" and "Never buy another frontier game ever again", with hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments mirroring the same opinions. More significantly, Steam reviews quickly tanked, with 92 negative reviews posted today alone, making recent reviews "Mixed" versus a "Mostly Positive" rating for all reviews.

As of a few hours ago, Frontier say that this is all just one big misunderstanding. An update posted to the same Reddit community today says that updates are continuing.

"It looks like there are some crossed wires within Frontier in relation to F1 Manager 2022," begins the new post. "To be crystal clear: we will continue to support F1 Manager 2022, with multiple updates currently in the pipeline, focused on addressing the most important topics raised by the community.

"Yesterday’s post was to explain that the addition of any new significant gameplay features for F1 Manager 2022 requested by players would not be possible, but this was not clear. Everyone on the F1 Manager 2022 team remains focused on further improving the game, and your feedback is the driving force behind that."

I'm not sure how reasonable it is to buy any game and expect ongoing updates, particularly annualised sports games, but this also doesn't seem like crossed wires so much as a company yelling "Sorry. Im sorry. Im trying to remove it" when players get mad at them.