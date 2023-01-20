Factorio will increase in price next week "to account for the level of inflation"

New games have become more expensive in recent years, but older games have continued to remain the same price or to get cheaper. Excellent factory construction sim Factorio is bucking that trend. On January 26th it's going to raise its price from $30 to $35, says its developer.

The news was shared via Twitter:

Good day Engineers,



Next week, on Thursday 26th January 2023,

We will increase the base price of Factorio from $30 to $35.



This is an adjustment to account for the level of inflation since the Steam release in 2016. — Factorio (@factoriogame) January 20, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Next week, on Thursday 26th January 2023, we will increase the base price of Factorio from $30 to $35," says the tweet. "This is an adjustment to account for the level of inflation since the Steam release in 2016."

There's no word on how regional pricing will change. Factorio is currently £25 in the UK, which inflation ought to make around £31 in space year 2023.

Older games tend to get cheaper to attract previously hesitant shoppers and as newer games supersede them. If any game could reasonably increase its price years after release, however, it's Factorio. Its serves a relatively small subgenre of management games, its likely the best game within that subgenre, and those it gets its hooks into end up playing it for thousands of hours. Factorio being $35 makes more sense to me than Forspoken being $70, anyway.

While bugfixes continue to be released for Factorio, its developers are now mostly focused on making an expansion.