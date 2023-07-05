Fallout: New Vegas mod adds a murderous psychic tumbleweed to your party

One recent Fallout: New Vegas mod adds a murderous psychic tumbleweed called Windy to your party, further cementing the game as the best in the series. ‘Wait a second, that doesn’t make any sense,’ you might be saying about a game where people don’t use bedsheets to sleep. But the mod is only accessible with the Wild Wasteland trait turned on, which allows all manner of silly and unrealistic things to happen in-game.

“You can compliment her, pet her, and when she’s in your party she’ll shoot a freakin’ sweet psionic mind control beam which has a chance to make enemies’ heads explode upon death,” reads the mod’s description on Nexusmods. “She also has a dozen or so lines of dialogue tied to the main quest.” Petting something with such low body mass sounds painful, but it’s an option nevertheless.

Best of all: she flies. “Gone are the days of broken tumbleweed companion mods that are more annoyingly intrusive than novel.” The only other thing of note is that Windy may or may not be secretly evil. “Windy is a bad influence and may coerce you into committing senseless, unspeakably brutal acts of violence on everyone around you,” the mod’s description warns. You might also want to equip with her with a hat since she blends into the yellowish wasteland 99% of the time.

Once you’ve installed the mod, you can buy Windy the wind-brahmin from a mutant at Brooks Tumbleweed Ranch. In the base game, that mutant tries to sell you tumbleweeds by calling them wind-brahmins (or wind-radioactive-cows). The price? All the caps in your pocket. And if you don't need tumbleweeds, the mutant rancher just attacks. But at least he has the decency to offer a trade before stealing your lunch money.

