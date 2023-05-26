Fallout: New Vegas is currently free to keep on the Epic Games Store

Every week, the Epic Games Store gives away one free game for everyone. This week that freebie is Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition, available to keep forever from now until June 1st. So, if you somehow missed Obsidian’s post-apocalyptic postal service sim, now’s the time to get stuck in the wasteland. Just hop over to the Epic Games Store to add the game to your account. The giveaway ends at 4pm BST on June 1st, at which point New Vegas will be replaced with another mysterious free game.

The Ultimate Edition compiles the base game as well as every piece of DLC: Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road. There are some extra weapons and ammo types thrown in to sweeten the pot too.

Fallout: New Vegas is definitely beloved, but it launched in a pretty rough state due to a quick turnaround on development. Thankfully, we have a handy list of the best New Vegas mods to whip the game into fine shape. There are some quality-of-life improvements and a few fun story-centric mods in there as well - just in case you wanted the journey to last even longer.

Fallout: New Vegas is actually the only game in the series I’ve really enjoyed - sorry, Bethesda - even though it was as buggy as the underside of a log when I first played it. New Vegas held my attention thanks to consistently funny dialogue, tons of opportunities to act evil, and a cast of awful, awful people. They’re always a joy to be around.

Our James agreed with me when he chose to save New Vegas in 2010’s RPS Time Capsule: “Of all the modern Fallouts, it’s unsurpassed in charm, with a committed (but not overcooked) Western theme and stellar scriptwriting that leaves even the most hateful villains able to hold a thought-provoking chat.” Wastelanders looking for more ways to spend time in this world should check out the Fallout 4 mod that aims to recreate New Vegas.