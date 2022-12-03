If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Farlanders is a turn-based citybuilder about terraforming Mars

As much puzzle as management
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
An array of similar pixel art buildings on the surface of Mars in Farlanders.

I'm a sucker for strategy games which boil their mechanics down until they almost become puzzle games, particularly if they also involve building rather than war. I'm thinking of games like Concrete Jungle, Slipways, Terra Nil and now, maybe, Farlanders.

That last game may be less familiar. Farlanders is a turn-based strategy game about terraforming Mars via building placement and adjacency bonuses, and it's due for release next month.

Here's the new release date trailer:

Watch on YouTube

In Farlanders, you're aiming to do what you do in any citybuilder: keep your citizens happy. This is made harder than normal by the unforgiving Mars terrain, which you slowly colonise and terraform by building structures. Where you place those structures matters a lot, as the trailer above explains, since you'll gain efficiency bonuses for placing wind turbines alongside mountains or by stacking greenhouses together.

Farlanders' Steam page goes into further detail, with mention of campaign missions, procedurally generated maps, dynamic weather changes, a research tree, and a trading economy with other (AI) colonies where prices fluctuate based on supply and demand.

I'm even sold on the fairly basic pixel art, simply because the trailer shows newly generated resources whooshing towards stockpiles on the UI. It seems satisfying.

Farlanders has had a demo on Steam since last year, as well as a separate but narratively linked Prologue mission, but the release date is new. You'll be able to colonise the final game from January 17th, 2023.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch