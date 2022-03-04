Final Fantasy XIV's patch 6.1, "Newfound Adventure", arrives mid-April

Square Enix previously laid out the roadmap for Final Fantasy XIV, including the expansion of the Trust System which helps out solo players. Now they've shared more details of patch 6.1, due mid-April, which promises the MMO's first post-Endwalker content.

All of the information was detailed in a livestream, which you can watch the archive of below:

Endwalker, the MMO's last expansion, brought a cose to the game's Hydaelyn adn Zodiark saga. MMOs don't end, though, so 6.1 promises "the start of a new chapter for Warriors of Light," with new main scenario quests. The patch will also bring a new role quest, updates to PvP, a new housing area, a new dungeon and more. Here's a complete list:

New Main Scenario Quests – Patch 6.1 will mark the start of a new chapter for Warriors of Light.

– Patch 6.1 will mark the start of a new chapter for Warriors of Light. “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” – The spotlight falls upon Tataru in this new sidequest series, which will begin in Patch 6.1 and run until Patch 6.5.

– The spotlight falls upon Tataru in this new sidequest series, which will begin in Patch 6.1 and run until Patch 6.5. New Role Quest – An additional story will become available after completing all Endwalker role quests.

– An additional story will become available after completing all Endwalker role quests. PvP Updates – New PvP content known as Crystalline Conflict, PvP action updates, and a new rewards system will be implemented.

– New PvP content known as Crystalline Conflict, PvP action updates, and a new rewards system will be implemented. New Housing Area – Plots in Empyreum, the new Ishgardian residential district, will become available for purchase.

– Plots in Empyreum, the new Ishgardian residential district, will become available for purchase. The Unending Codex – A new glossary of characters and terms up through Patch 6.0 can be unlocked in the main scenario of Patch 6.1. All characters and terms will not be immediately available, with new entries added as the story unfolds.

– A new glossary of characters and terms up through Patch 6.0 can be unlocked in the main scenario of Patch 6.1. All characters and terms will not be immediately available, with new entries added as the story unfolds. New Dungeon – Further details to be announced at a later date.

– Further details to be announced at a later date. New Trial – The Endsinger’s Aria.

– The Endsinger’s Aria. New Unreal Trial – Ultima’s Bane (Unreal).

– Ultima’s Bane (Unreal). New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Myths of the Realm #1.

– Myths of the Realm #1. Miscellaneous Updates – Additional content including job adjustments, New Game+ for Endwalker and a portion of 6.1, new Hrothgar hairstyles, more glamour plates, the ability to try on items from the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Store and more.

The warriors of light, by the way, are the player characters in the world of Final Fantasy XIV. I looked them up and the Final Fantasy fan wiki says that they're also known as, "Hydaelyn's chosen, the hero of Eorzea, the champion of Eorzea, the warrior of warriors, the slayer of gods, the eikon-slayer, the liberator, khagan of the Azim Steppe, the Bringer of Light, the Bringer of Shadow, the Warrior of Darkness," as well as the "stealer of pants" and "all-round good egg."

This makes me want to play the game more, but it's still the expansion of the Trust System, now called the Duty Support System, that interests me most. If I ever get round to diving into FFXIV, I'm unlikely to have pals doing it at the same time, and I don't much want to play with strangers. The Duty Support System makes all 4-player main scenario dungeons completable with NPCs instead of real people. Brillo.