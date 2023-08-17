If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fish the heavens for lost messages in free indie beauty The Anglerfish Project

Hooked

A screenshot of The Anglerfish Project, a free astral fishing game. The image shows an old man in a yellow coat standing by a campchair with a fishing rod over his shoulder.
Image credit: Selkie Harbour / RockPaperShotgun
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

The brutish "X curio is like Y behemoth" logic of mass entertainment nooze requires me to associate Selkie Harbour's The Anglerfish Project with Starfield. They do form a pleasant contrast, in fairness. Both are space games but one doesn't have a fishing mechanic, whereas the other is all fishing mechanic. One is about visiting strange new worlds, establishing outposts and shooting or romancing the heck out of the locals, while the other maroons you on a single asteroid. The Anglerfish Project deserves better than to serve only as a counterpoint for the Bethesda colossus, however - it's a sweet and tidy stargaze 'em up with a dry sense of humour, and you can download it for free on Itch.io.

I say "maroons" above, but the asteroid in question is a wonderful, calming place - a chunk of cool stone a hundred metres or so in circumference, lit from one side by a gentle sun, with a campchair you can plonk down in for a breather now and then. Certainly, it makes a pleasant reprieve from the planet I'm presently exploring in [UNDER EMBARGO].

Your task here is to literally reel lost radio messages from the heavens by casting a probe skyward with your rod and line. The probe has a name, Paul. In the quite likely event that you accidentally hurl Paul into deep space, you can manufacture yourself a fresh Paul at your basecamp. Yes, there's a touch of Duncan Jones film Moon to The Anglerfish Project. A dash of Portal, too: there's an unseen Overseer character who chimes in periodically with increasingly unfriendly advice.

Selkie Harbour are based in Valencia, Spain, and are currently collaborating with Deconstructeam, whose lovely divination game The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood I reviewed only yesterday. Find a video of The Anglerfish Project below, but bear in mind it's a short game - if you're intrigued, I'd just download it to avoid spoilers. If you enjoy it, I would also recommend Wish Fishing, created by NUTS developer Pol Clarissou.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

News Editor

Clapped-out Soul Reaver enthusiast with dubious academic backstory who obsesses over dropped diary pages in horror games. Games journalist since 2008. From Yorkshire originally but sounds like he's from Rivendell.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch