Former Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 writers join a sci-fi strategy game

The Fermi Paradox is an upcoming galaxy-spanning god game, and developers Anomaly Games have snapped up a couple of former Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 writers to work on it. Brian Mitsoda (the game's former narrative lead) and Cara Ellison (who was senior narrative designer on Bloodlines 2)are bringing their writing talents to this new sci-fi strategy game that's coming out in early access on July 1st.

In The Fermi Paradox, you'll guide alien civilisations "from the stone age to their distant future", overseeing their evolution, technological breakthroughs, wars and everything in-between. The devs say it's a "choice-driven" game in which you'll craft "a complex intergalactic narrative".

Mitsoda and Ellison (who also worked on Void Bastards and, well, RPS) are joined by Jana Sloan van Geest (who worked on Assassin's Creed: Origins) and Jedidjah Julia Noomen (a narrative designer on Alt-Frequences). In a press release, the devs say they're joining as "writers and editors".

It's interesting to see where Mitsoda and Ellison have ended up, after what happened with Bloodlines 2 last year. Back in August, Brian Mitsoda was fired as narrative lead, along with creative director Ka'ai Cluney. Paradox later confirmed that Cara Ellision had also left her role as senior narrative designer.

At the time, it looked like the gothic vampire RPG might be in trouble. Since then, it's only seemed to get worse. Publishers Paradox Interactive took developers Hardsuits Labs off the game, and they haven't said who's taking over. Just a few weeks later, Hardsuit laid off a number of staff, most of whom were on the studio's narrative team.

But, while things are quiet on the Bloodlines front for now, Anomaly Games will have more to share about The Fermi Paradox at the Steam Next Fest, which takes place between June 16th and June 22nd.

The game is set to release in early access on Steam on July 1st, and should stay in early access for about a year. The devs plan on adding more alien species, planets, narrative events and more before its full release.

Disclosure: Cara Ellison is a former RPS columnist.