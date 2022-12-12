If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite's "highly addictive" nature being challenged in court

Three families are seeking damages from Epic Games
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on

A class-action lawsuit against Epic Games’ Fortnite is going ahead in Quebec, more than three years after it was originally filed. CTV News report that parents of three Canadian children who regularly play Fortnite claim the game was created to be “highly addictive”, and allege the battle royale has caused their kids psychological and physical problems, along with financial issues. Although the families are seeking damages from Epic, no figure has been put on those yet. Epic has 30 days to appeal the case or it’ll go to trial.

Watch on YouTube
Fortnite now has some fancy new features thanks to Unreal Engine 5.1.

The lawsuit mentions that some of the children spent hundreds of dollars on skins and dances in the game, including times when their parents weren’t aware of how much they were paying out. One child had allegedly put more than 7,700 hours into Fortnite over a period of less than two years, sometimes playing until 3am. Another was claimed to have played the battle royale for the equivalent of around 42 full days. The suit also claims that the three children missed out on meals, showers, and meeting up with their friends in real-life to spend time in Fortnite instead, with one alleged to have developed panic attacks because of the pressure of the game.

Epic told CTV News that they plan to fight the case in court, pointing to Fortnite’s “industry-leading” parental controls. "Parents can receive playtime reports that track the amount of time their child plays each week, and require parental permission before purchases are made, so that they can make the decisions that are right for their family,” said Epic spokesperson Nathalie Munoz. “ We have also recently added a daily spending limit by default for players under the age of 13.”

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch