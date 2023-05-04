Free-to-play Pokémon TCG Live will fully launch on PC this June

The Pokéverse continues to spread onto the PC route this summer with an updated digital version of the trading card game. The free-to-play Pokémon TCG Live is set to leave open beta and launch fully on June 8th at 10am PT/6pm BST, The Pokémon Company have announced. TCG Live will be replacing the older version of the creature-card-collectathon Pokémon TCG Online, which was first released back in 2011.

The older Pokémon TCG Online will be removed from storefronts and have its servers shut down on June 5th to make way for the newer version, although you’ll still be able to transfer your account and most cards over to the newer software, according to an FAQ page. The Pokémon Company says the game will be “sunsetted,” which makes it sound like TCG Online will fly off in a Bye-Bye Butterfree-type farewell scene.

The Pokémon Company are now handling the development of TCG Live in-house, rather than working with a third party as was the case with TCG Online. Their replacement supposedly “provides an opportunity to update the game and underlying technology,” and includes updated visuals, a new card-logic engine, a ranked ladder, 3D avatars, and yep, a battle pass. The transition to in-house development will also bring TCG Live closer to the physical card game’s rules for a “holistic Pokémon TCG ecosystem.” That means that some cards aren’t transferable, such as the HeartGold and SoulSilver packs which aren’t used in official tournaments anymore.

The open beta for the updated game is still available for new players and you can download the app now to check it out. Pokémon TCG Live will launch in full on June 8th for PC and mobile. Its release coincides with the newest Scarlet & Violet expansion pack which imprints some generation 9 monsters onto the cards.