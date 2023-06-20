June's next batch of Game Pass additions have stylish racing, idyllic farming and more

Another day, another batch of Game Pass additions, with this selection being spread out across the end of June and beginning of July. The Xbox Wire blog shared this half of the month's Game Pass additions earlier today, and there seems to be a little something for everyone. First up is Need for Speed Unbound via EA Play, the most recent and incredibly stylish entry in the racing game series, which you'll be able to play on PC from June 22 - you'll be able to stream it through the cloud too.

Dropping on the same day is The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, a "narrative adventure in which you play as Etienne Quist, a writer-turned-thief with the ability to dive into books." This one looks like a strong pick for those looking to fill the hole that Disco Elysium might have left in their heart, with a similar almost painterly art style that works well across the various genres it spans.

Then on June 27, you can check out Bramble: The Mountain King, a Nordic fantasy inspired adventure game that looks like those cute fantasy dioramas you see in those shops that sell crystals and incense. F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is dropping on the same day, a metroidvania that stars a rabbit with a giant robot hand (what's not to love there). Both of these will be available via cloud streaming too.

For a bit more of a relaxing time, June 29 will see the arrival of Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, to offer you that farming life you probably dream about during the tougher days at work - just to be clear, this is a separate game from the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life remake that comes out only a couple of days beforehand.

Moving into the next month, July 3 adds Arcade Paradise to Game Pass, a game where you quite simply flip a laundromat into an arcade, complete with a whole bunch of original arcade games that each have their own gameplay and stories. Lastly, a couple of days later on July 5, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever arrives, an action RPG that "blends ancient mythology with traditional Asian aesthetics."

Make sure to play DJMax Respect V, Empire of Sin, Matchpoint - Tennis Championships, Olija, Omori, and Road 96 before June 30, too, as they'll all be leaving the service then.

Plenty to be getting along with; you just need to ignore that ever growing backlog of yours.