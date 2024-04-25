Garry’s mod is removing “Nintendo Stuff” after takedown notices, but users suspect foul play from fraudsters

In a rare case of a wild Nintendo being spotted having somewhat of a point, actually, in regards to being protective over their IP, Facepunch announced yesterday that they’re removing all “Nintendo stuff” from Garry’s Mod’s Steam workshop, following takedown orders sent straight from ninty themselves.

“Some of you may have noticed that certain Nintendo related workshop items have recently been taken down,” reads the statement. “This is not a mistake, the takedowns came from Nintendo.”

“Honestly, this is fair enough. This is Nintendo's content and what they allow and don't allow is up to them,” it continues. “This is an ongoing process, as we have 20 years of uploads to go through. If you want to help us by deleting your Nintendo related uploads and never uploading them again, that would help us a lot.”

Not everyone is convinced, however. As was the case in February when several Nintendo bits were flagged with DMCA claims, users are once again speculating about Takedowns Most Foul in nature. Namely, the work of a “copyright troll” and “fraudulent fraud” who appears to have ascended to the status of folk devil among the community, after apparently having a history of falsely targeting other projects with the Garry’s mod ecosystem.

It gets pretty wild, actually, with users forming a united front against a shadowy figure to preserve the offending content. “Just make sure EVERYONE knows the truth. Facepunch may not believe us, but we have evidence to prove them otherwise,” sounds the rallying cry. Truly, the Lisan al Gaib of folks that like to roleplay as Splatoon characters catching Pokémon. (No judgment, sounds like a fun time!)

It turns out that Facepunch are at least taking this suspicion semi-seriously, though. Earlier today, Garry Newman posted the following on Xitter.

“Yes, we have got your emails and dms, we have seen your threads, we're doing our own investigations. We need to take these things seriously (particularly from Nintendo), but we also can't let people misuse DMCA takedowns.”

So, stay tuned for more, I guess? I suppose there’s an extra incentive there besides finding out the truth, because gosh knows what a treasure trove of strangeness 20 entire years of unsupervised Nintendo-related uploads holds. I both pity and envy anyone who has to go through it. Mostly pity though.

I leave you with this heartwarming quote from Reddit user ‘TheMinetaEnjoyer’

“The Mario addons in Garry's Mod are not mere digital assets; they are symbols of nostalgia, innovation, and community collaboration. They have enriched our virtual worlds, sparked imagination, and fostered a sense of camaraderie among players…they have connected the Mario and Gmod community in harmony.”

Truly, a lovely reminder that no-one stands alone in times of trouble. It’s not just a-me. It’s a-all of us.