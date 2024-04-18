Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut brings PlayStation trophies and friends to PC for the first time

Former PS4 hit Ghost of Tsushima is the next big PlayStation exclusive to make the leap to PC, and it’s bringing some extra PS-shaped features with it. The game’s Director’s Cut - representing the fact this re-release will include its Iki Island expansion and co-op mode - will be the first game that lets you earn PlayStation trophies from your PC, if you so wish.

That’s probably the most exciting feature being introduced to PC via a new PlayStation overlay you’ll be able to access by hitting Shift + F1 in-between chopping samurai into ribbons. There’s more, though: notably, the ability to access your PlayStation friends list directly from the overlay, which will facilitate the ability to join friends on PS4 and PS5 to play the multiplayer Legends mode. (Which I like quite a bit, having played a decent amount on console already.)

While the overlay won’t let you chat directly between PC and PlayStation just yet, you will be able to chat in-game, for what it’s worth.

It’s worth noting here that the PlayStation overlay is optional - it’s a part of the Steam and Epic Games Store releases you can choose to ignore entirely, even if you are playing multiplayer, if you want. If you do sign in with a PlayStation account, you’ll be able to earn trophies on top of the regular Steam and Epic achievements, though, which is quite a nice perk for little extra effort. (If you’ve already played it on PlayStation and connect your accounts, it’ll unlock the trophies you already have, too.)

Port developer Nixxes (working with original devs Sucker Punch) also took the chance to confirm the game’s recommended PC specs, which start at an Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT for Very Low settings at 30fps in 720p and scale up to an Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600 plus Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT for hitting 60 frames per second at 4K on Very High. There’ll be ‘full optimisation’ for ultra-wide monitors and 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions to boot, going up to 48:9 and triple-monitor arrays if you need it.

With more and more PlayStation exclusives finding their way to PC eventually, having a dedicated overlay and things like trophy support makes sense. You’ll be able to give it a whirl for the first time when Ghost of Tsushima’s Director’s Cut arrives on May 16th.