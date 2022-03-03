If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between launches March 31st

An expansion of the pay what you want version from 2014
Surrealist indie game Glitchhikers, originally published in 2014, is getting expanded and re-released later this month. Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between is described as a "reborn and reimagined" version of the original, taking players on a trip through all the liminal hits: a late night drive, a deserted airport, an empty park, and an overnight train.

The game's description makes a lot of the fact that these places are mostly deserted, but it also dwells on the conversations you'll have with the people you do eventually meet. The way that they pass in and out of view in the trailer really gives that dream logic vibe that I'm looking forward to sinking into.

Watch on YouTube

I don't know if it's just because I seem to dream almost exclusively of being inside a vehicle of some kind these days, but it's rare to see something capture the sense of unquestioned unreality quite like this. Also: that skybox. Also also: "listen to weird music amid the ambient announcements of delays, and question our place in the universe," is probably going to hit differently in the pandemic era. God, I miss travelling.

As you may have guessed, I was a big fan of the original Glitchhikers (which has retroactively been subtitled First Drive), and so was Alice O. It's always been available for pay what you want (including nothing) over on Itch.io, and still is, if you're in the mood for something pleasantly hazy and don't want to wait until the end of the month. There's also a demo of The Spaces Between up on Steam, which Alice0 had a lot of good things to say about in our Steam Next Fest picks.

When the full game releases on March 31st, it'll be available on Steam, Humble, GOG, and The Epic Games Store.

