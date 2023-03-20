If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GOG's Spring Sale has discounts on RPS faves like The Witcher 3 and Paradise Killer

Some eggcellent savings for the next couple of weeks

Alice Bell
Alice Bell
Published on
The header image for GOG's spring sale, featuring many anthropomorphised bunnies frolicking at a picnic

When I look outside my window I just see a bunch of mist and rain. The only way I know spring has in fact sprung is from the other yearly indicators: Easter eggs stacked en masse in the aisles of supermarkets; pictures of bunnies, chicks and daffodils everywhere; and digital storefronts doing seasonal game sales. GOG kicks off their Spring Sale starts today, with literally thousands of games discounted, some up to 90%. It's running until April 3rd, and to give you a place to start we've highlighted some of our favourites on our GOG page.

For starters, my absolute favourite eldritch plant shop sim Strange Horticulture has a tasty 35% discount, a savings that you could use to buy plants in real life. There are some substantially more chilled out plants to be found for 55% cheaper in Mutazione. If you prefer your eldritch mysteries with more sex, drugs and vaporwave (and demons, and immortality) then Paradise Killer is also on sale with 60% off making it under a tenner - honestly, an opportunity you shouldn't pass up. If your tastes run more to metafiction and cards then you can save 30% on Inscryption.

RPG fans need not be disappointed. Forever fave RPG The Witcher 3 is 70% off, a lot of game for a littel money, and our recommeded ridiculous story-generator Streets Of Rogue is discounted down to under a fiver. It's under £4, in fact, which is bananas. There's a bunch of strategy, too, including Old World and Battletech, at 25% and 75% off, respectively, fun action in Death's Door for a tenner, and lovely stories in Coffee Talk for a fiver.

That's only a little taster - an amuse bouche, if you will - and you can find more on our GOG page. From there you can jump into the big, uh, melty chocolate pool (struggling to find a spring-appropriate metaphor and accidentally ended up in Wonka's chocolate factory here) of all of GOG's Spring Sale discounts - until 10pm GMT/6pm EDT on Monday April 3rd.

