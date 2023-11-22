Black Friday 2023

Get all the latest PC gaming deals right here

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Good games from 2023 that didn't quite make my GOTY list #1: Tron Identity

My annual I'M SORRY list returns as we head in Advent season

A gruff man in a luminous yellow jacket from Tron: Identity
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bithell Games
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

In the death throes of last December, I wrote about all the games I wanted to review in 2022 but eventually ran out of time for when we finally packed up the Treehouse for Christmas and took our annual turkey nap. It was quite a long list, all things considered, I will probably still end up making another one by the time this year's annual meat snooze rolls around, too. 2023 has arguably been stuffed with even more good games than we had last year, and I will be the first to admit that my eyes are, indeed, frequently too big for what I can feasibly hope to play in any given month.

But I also thought it would also be fun to get ahead of the game slightly by turning some of my remaining supporter posts for the year into a kind of extended I'M SORRY: 2023 Edition series, talking about games I have actually liked and played, but which a) didn't end up making it onto my personal GOTY list (just to keep you Advent Calender guessing gamers on your toes), and b) we also weren't able to review on the site, either due to lack of time, code or, well, no, it's really just time. Time is our eternal enemy. And the first game I'd like to talk about is Tron: Identity.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Tron: Identity

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Bithell Games Indie Puzzle Supporters only Visual Novel & Dating
About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent four years in the RPS hardware mines. Now she leads the RPS editorial team and plays pretty much anything she can get her hands on. She's very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests, but also loves strategy and turn-based tactics games and will never say no to a good Metroidvania.