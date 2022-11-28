Gran Turismo 7 could come to PC, series creator says

PlayStation-exclusive racing sim Gran Turismo 7 might make its way to PC, series lead and creator Kazunori Yamauchi has let slip in an interview. GTPlanet report that Yamauchi made the comments when asked about the possibility of a port, given that more and more PlayStation games are heading in PC’s direction. The 25-year-old racing series has always been a die-hard exclusive for Sony’s consoles up until now.

Watch on YouTube Gran Turismo 7 released on PS4 and PS5 in March this year.

“Yes, I do think so,” Yamauchi responded when asked if Polyphony Digital’s racer would make the jump. He did show some reservations about how Gran Turismo 7 might translate to PC. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.” If Gran Turismo 7 does come to PC then it’ll join a growing roster of former first-party PlayStation exclusives to make the leap to the beige box in the past few years.

Earlier this year, Sony set a target of bringing a third of their first-party releases to PC by 2025. Both of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games have swung onto PC in recent months, with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales arriving on November 18th. Other games such as God Of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4, Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection, and, erm, Sackboy: A Big Adventure have already been ported. The Last Of Us Part 1 was promised to launch “very soon” following its release back in September, too. We’re still waiting on a release date for that one, Naughty Dog.

There’s still no official announcement of whether Gran Turismo 7 will make its way to PC in the future, but Yamauchi’s comments are a good sign. I’ll let you know of any more developments.