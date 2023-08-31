Grim Dawn is getting a new expansion next year, five years after the last one

Grim Dawn launched back in 2016 and scratched the hack-and-slash itch for Diablo 2 fans disillusioned by that series' third entry. Its last expansion was back in 2019 - but now it's getting another, called Fangs of Asterkarn. It's aiming for a 2024 release.

"You will trek across the glorious snowy peaks of Asterkarn, delve into frozen caverns, and explore ancient forest valleys and breathtaking hot springs as you seek to purge the corruption tainting this idyllic landscape. Parlay with the Kurn tribes and aid them in rekindling old alliances as you contend with the darker side of their bloody history," says the announcement.

That sounds a little less grim and a little more dawn than the base game, but otherwise the expansion sounds like a meaty challenge for experienced players. The expansion will add a new Ascendant game mode, which makes dungeons and bosses harder; it expands the previously released wave-based Crucible DLC with thirty new waves of enemies to overcome; and it adds new "super bosses" and "additional Nemesis bosses".

Players will likewise be able to get more powerful to match the stronger foes, particular via new potion customisation, and new items. Notably, the expansion won't increase the level cap.

Alec wrote our Grim Dawn review back when, calling it huge and slick, while dinging it slightly for failing to find its own personality.

More recently, Alice O had a go at Crate Entertainment's second game, Farthest Frontier, a settlement builder in which crop rotation is surprisingly engrossing.