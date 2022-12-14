If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA Online's Drug Wars update sets you up with an acid lab truck

Plus no more easy Cayo Perico heists
Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on
Four scantily clad people fall from the sky, as seen through a trippy purple filter

GTA Online has kicked off the Los Santos Drug Wars, launching six new story missions where you help some hippies chase down the equipment they need to set up a mobile acid lab in their truck. I say hippies, I mean bloodthirsty thugs who happen to like psychedelics.

The update has also increased security for the popular Cayo Perico heist, which was one of the main ways people earned their money, so folks are understandably grumpy. Maybe they can sell some acid instead?

Watch on YouTube

Those thugs call themselves the Fooliganz, and have rocked up in town with dreams of "climbing to the top of the Southern San Andreas criminal food chain". As an extra incentive to help them on their way, developers Rockstar are doubling any GTA$ and RP you earn for completing their missions before December 21st.

You might well need that money, because robbing Cayo Perico is now much harder. Guards now sound the alarm when they see dead bodies, which players are cross about because there's currently no way of moving them. I can understand wanting to avoid funnelling players towards a too-easy heist, but those players do have a point. Maybe future updates will find a happy middle ground.

The update also adds a bunch of new cars, and Rockstar say "new vehicles, world events, and gameplay updates" will arrive over the coming weeks and months. Check out the patch notes for more.

GTA 5, which includes access to GTA Online, is on sale for £13/$22/€22 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch