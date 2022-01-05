If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Guacamelee developers releasing their next game this month

Nobody Saves The World will be on Game Pass too
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
A dead dragon in a Nobody Saves The World screenshot.

Following the colourful luchador metroidvania violence of the Guacamelee! series, developers Drinkbox Studios are returning to punch up fantasy in an action-RPG. Today they announced a release date of January 18th for Nobody Saves The World, a top-down ARPG with where players can transform into everything from a rogue to a rat, and customise them to be even weirder. It will be on Game Pass, too.

Watch on YouTube

When evil rises in Nobody Saves The World, it'll fall to use to save the world. Because we are Nobody. You see? It'll have us learn forms to shapeshift into (15+, they say), everything from a rogue or dragon to slug or ghost. Then you can combine those with 80-odd abilities from across forms to create builds.

Their blurb has an energy I appreciate: "Play as an Egg that can leave a trail of slime and shoot fireballs!!! We can't stop you!"

Lots of silly quests to help people to unlock all that jazz, they say. And online cooperative multiplayer.

I'm glad this is still colourful and silly. And heck, I'm glad to see more from Drinkbox—and something different. "I have had such a fantastic time with this enormous game," John Walker (RPS in peace) said in our Guacamelee review. Our Guacamelee! 2 review thought the sequel dragged on too long, though.

Nobody Saves The World will launch January 18th on Steam and Microsoft's Store, as well as Xboxes. And yup, it'll be on Game Pass for everyone.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch