Hellblade 2 coming in 2024 and will be Day One on Game Pass

It's been a while since we last got a proper good look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, but this year's Game Awards hasn't just given us a new trailer for Ninja Theory's long-awaited sequel, but a rough release window as well. Coming in 2024 to PC, Xboxes and Game Pass, it hopefully won't be long now before we can continue Senua's story and maybe slay some cool looking giants.

The two and a half minute trailer looks pretty darn stunning if you ask me, starting with Senua struggling across a rain-swept beach, before whisking us away to other rather gorgeous looking vistas. For 60 seconds, it's all calm and quite beautiful, but then BLAM. Combat time. And with some pretty hefty looking meat sacks, too.

Like the first Hellblade, Senua must fight her way forward using just her sword, axe and her wits, dodging fire-breathing creepos and shoulder-bashing skull-wearing weirdos. It's not just humans she'll be scraping with either. Toward the end of the trailer, we also see some more ethereal beings she'll be slitting the throats of, and slicing up their... kneecaps. Do stringy blood monsters even have knee-caps? Let's not dwell on that question.

In any case, Senua's Saga really looks quite something, and as a fan of the original, I've been waiting for this one ever since it was first announced back in 2019. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be heading to Steam and Game Pass in 2024.