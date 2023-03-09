The Humble Heroines bundle offers eight women-led Steam games for £12.45

Coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8th, Humble has put together a Humble Heroines bundle that offers eight games with female protagonists for £12.45 (~$15) - including Control, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Dreamscaper and Sable.

Proceeds go in part to the charities Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund and Girls Who Code, and you can adjust the mix between the game publishers, the charities and Humble itself using the 'adjust donation' section of the bundle page.

Here's the full list of games, with relevant RPS coverage linked if available:

This is a good chance to get a bunch of solid Steam titles at a low price, with all of the games rocking an 80% positive rating on Steam - and indeed, most of them are near or above the 90% mark which is sometimes a rarity for bundles such as these.

For me, the pick of the bunch is Control. It's a beautiful ray tracing showcase when played with recent RTX or RX graphics cards, but the game is still super fun to play with all of that stuff disabled, with a characterful world, a compelling story and a satisfying progression from confused yet purposeful newcomer to powerful, other-worldly investigator. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Sable, Dreamscaper and Call of the Sea have all received broadly positive coverage on the site too, so they're well worth investigating.

What do you think of this bundle - are there any games in there that you've played and would recommend to your fellow RPS readers? Let me know in the comments below!