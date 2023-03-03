If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Watch how Ninja Theory are creating Hellblade 2's epic Icelandic landscapes

A decidedly less grim look at the sequel

Senua glares into the camera with a group of warriors standing behind in her Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

In the lead-up to the original Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, the team at Ninja Theory released 30 development diaries, delving deep into every aspect of the game: the art inspirations, the myths they were remixing, and more. It was an insightful look at the nuts and bolts of game dev, so I’m glad Ninja Theory are returning to the concept for the spooky action sequel Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga. The first episode takes a look at Iceland - the sequel's setting - and the team's painstaking commitment to recreating it as realistically as possible. The photogrammartry tech on display is seriously impressive, and following the team to Iceland feels like watching a British travel series, without the crude humour.

There are a couple seconds of in-game footage here, showing off the rocky mist-covered environments in Hellblade 2. It’s nothing exciting, but the diary is more focused on the development process, rather than the actual game - for now, at least. Throughout the video, we see how the environmental art team scanned objects big and small, from the dramatic waterfalls to the smaller man-made idols. It’s a worthwhile watch for the beautiful landscapes alone. You can check it out here.

Social media ninja Will Potter says development on the sequel is “well underway,” and with the return of these diaries, our next look at Hellblade 2 shouldn’t be too far away. In response to a fan on Twitter, Ninja Theory confirmed an episode about the soundtrack is planned, which makes me very happy since Senua’s heavy metal rap in the reveal trailer is a certified banger. Hellblade 2’s last trailer showed Senua leading a group of warriors into battle against a hulking stone giant, all while dealing with the voices in her head.

Our review of the original said, “Hellblade is brave for tackling psychosis so directly, and braver still for pouring so much of its efforts into its narrative. It’s unlike anything else I’ve played this year, and for that reason it deserves a slice of your time.”

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is available for £25/€30/$30 on Steam and it’s also included in Game Pass.

