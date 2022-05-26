Help make EGX better by taking this survey

As the worldwide events machine begins to whir back up again, we and our corporate uncles at Reedpop need your help. In order to make sure the return of events such as EGX are the best that they can possibly be, we'd be very grateful if you could fill out a survey for us. The aim is to get an idea of what you're most interested in, and the things you'd like to see most at an in-person event. You'll be doing RPS a favour as well, as your answers will also help to shape the kind of EGX panels and streams we organise for it, too.

The survey is completely anonymous and should hopefully take no more than 10 minutes of your time to fill out. It covers a pretty broad range of questions, including what types hardware you own and the kinds gaming content you find most appealing (such as reviews, interviews, podcasts, livestreams and whatnot), but the meat of it is based around the event stuff: the things you'd like to see there, for example, and what makes them worth going to in the first place.

Since the pandemic forced us to take EGX online two years ago, we've been steadily getting back into the swing of doing these things in-person again. Turns out we're still a bit rusty at it, though, as you may have surmised from how last year's EGX went down. This year, though, we want to try and get things right, and filling out the survey will be a huge help in that.

As a reminder, here's that survey link again. Our friends at Eurogamer, VG247 and Dicebreaker will also be running the same survey, so if you've filled it out over there already, there's no need to do so again. Thanks again for your time, and hopefully see you at EGX 2022 this coming September.