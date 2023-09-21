Get a free month of RPS Premium
Here's the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update release time and new PC spec requirements

Consider starting a new game

A close-up of a lady's face in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/CD Projekt Red
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion releases next week, but before that, we have Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update, a free rework that adds vehicle combat, smarter cops and new skill trees and perks, including the ability to play a sort of Wild Magic hacker and a skillset I can only describe as Big Hammer Go Brrrrrr. CD Projekt tech support have shared region-specific download availability for the update, together with some advice for new and returning Cyberpunk 2077 players taking the plunge. Let's have a look.

Firstly, while continuing with an existing save is all fine and dandy, CD Projekt do recommend that you start a new game after installing update 2.0, as "starting fresh will enhance your overall gameplay experience". The studio also recommend that you uninstall any and all mods for the moment, as "due to the sheer amount of changes, they might cause more issues than usual."

The new version of the game also sports updated PC system requirements, as per the image breakdown below. The big change is that it will now only run on SDDs, though given James's efforts to get Starfield working on a hard drive, I imagine he'll try to make it happen regardless.

A table of PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion.
Image credit: CD Projekt
As to when you can download the patch, it'll drop towards the end of a CD Projekt livestream at 4pm CEST today. Here's Matt's report on what you'll have to pay for in Phantom Liberty versus what you'll get for free in Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update, and here's Graham's full Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review, in which he had many nice things to say about a new story chapter for a game which had an absolutely disastrous launch, especially on console.

"If you've never played Cyberpunk 2077 before and buy the expansion, Phantom Liberty is an absurdly lush, thrilling, 20-hour-long side quest," Graham wrote. "if you have played it before, it's an unmissable opportunity to check in on old friends, and to make a few new ones, in Night City. "

