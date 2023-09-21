Here's the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update release time and new PC spec requirements

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion releases next week, but before that, we have Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update, a free rework that adds vehicle combat, smarter cops and new skill trees and perks, including the ability to play a sort of Wild Magic hacker and a skillset I can only describe as Big Hammer Go Brrrrrr. CD Projekt tech support have shared region-specific download availability for the update, together with some advice for new and returning Cyberpunk 2077 players taking the plunge. Let's have a look.

Firstly, while continuing with an existing save is all fine and dandy, CD Projekt do recommend that you start a new game after installing update 2.0, as "starting fresh will enhance your overall gameplay experience". The studio also recommend that you uninstall any and all mods for the moment, as "due to the sheer amount of changes, they might cause more issues than usual."

The new version of the game also sports updated PC system requirements, as per the image breakdown below. The big change is that it will now only run on SDDs, though given James's efforts to get Starfield working on a hard drive, I imagine he'll try to make it happen regardless.

Image credit: CD Projekt

"If you've never played Cyberpunk 2077 before and buy the expansion, Phantom Liberty is an absurdly lush, thrilling, 20-hour-long side quest," Graham wrote. "if you have played it before, it's an unmissable opportunity to check in on old friends, and to make a few new ones, in Night City. "