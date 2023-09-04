Here’s exactly what Cyberpunk 2077’s free 2.0 update will include, and what you’ll have to buy the Phantom Liberty expansion to get

CD Projekt Red has detailed exactly which of Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming changes will be offered to all players as part of the game’s major 2.0 update, and which additions will be included in the game’s massive Phantom Liberty expansion.

CDPR first revealed Phantom Liberty about this time last year, confirming that Keanu would be back as Johnny Silverhand alongside Idris Elba’s new agent Solomon Reed. The studio has since teased out plenty of new details about the expansion, from the fact it’ll take place in the middle of 2077’s main story to the reveal that it will introduce a new ending to the base game and add zero new romance options for player character V. (She will get a swanky new apartment, though.)

We’ve also had a pretty good look at the expansion’s new perks, combat and police system in action, showing off its Grand Theft Auto-like heat system that escalates from cops ramming your car and laying down roadblocks to calling in Max Tac units. Ed spent an hour or so with the expansion a couple of months back and came away impressed by the story threads and Phantom Liberty’s new area of Dogtown.

While CDPR has been forthcoming in saying that a number of Phantom Liberty’s improvements would come to 2077’s base game in a free 2.0 update, the studio was yet to confirm exactly what we’d get for zilch and what we’d need to cough up for when Phantom Liberty releases on September 26th.

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

Until now, that is, with the developers clarifying exactly what’s in Update 2.0 and what’s in Phantom Liberty in a clear breakdown.

Coming for free are the redesigned skill trees and perks, along with the cyberware revamps and rejigged capacity system. You’ll also get to experience the new vehicular combat and car chase gameplay, helped along by various improvements to combat AI and the aforementioned police system.

Elsewhere in update 2.0 a bit of polish has been applied to 2077’s UX and UI, there are tweaks to crafting, loot and items, and you can tune into some new radio stations, including a community station called Growl FM.

Check out this handy infographic about the main features coming to #Cyberpunk2077 together with the #PhantomLiberty expansion — and the ones that will be added to the game in the free Update 2.0! pic.twitter.com/ky8LBu6rHN — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 1, 2023

Locked behind Phantom Liberty proper is, unsurprisingly, the new Nighty City district of Dogtown where the expansion’s story takes place - said story and its characters will also be part of the paid DLC, naturally. The expansion also packs in additional quests, gigs and boss fights, along with apparently “endless” dynamic events that include vehicle missions and airdrops.

While the general skill trees will be redesigned in the base game for free, the expansion will include a new Relic skill tree and abilities, plus more than 100 new items from weapons and cyberware to vehicles and clothing. You’ll also get some extra levels to help unlock those skills, with the level cap upped to 60. While car combat will be free to all, those with the expansion will get vehicle missile launchers to wreak havoc with.

Either way, it sounds like a fairly extensive list of new things and improvements for both the base game and expansion alike. You’ll be able to check out the changes and dig into what’s new on September 26th, when Phantom Liberty hits Cyberpunk 2077.