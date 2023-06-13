Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty adds a new ending for the base game, too

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will have multiple endings, CD Projekt Red have confirmed, but interestingly it will also add in a brand new ending for the base game, too. Game director Gabe Amatangelo recently spoke to WCCFTech about the upcoming DLC, detailing when it takes place in the Cyberpunk 2077 timeline and how it fits into the story.

When asked about when Phantom Liberty takes place, Amatangelo explained that it takes place "in the midst" of the main game. "You get to a certain point in the game and this unlocks, but of course, we let you skip right to it much like it was done in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's expansions."

He also said that the DLC has "different endings" based on how things play out, but added that "based on the ending within Phantom Liberty, you can unlock a new ending in the base game" as well. Amatangelo then clarified that there's only "one new ending in the base game because there's already a bunch in the base game endings."

The interview makes it sound like you'll have to get a specific ending in Phantom Liberty in order to get the new ending in the base game, but it isn't entirely clear how many of the DLC's ending will set you on the new path.

At this year's Xbox Games Showcase, CD Projekt Red finally told us that we can expect to play Phantom Liberty this September, almost three years after the release of the original game. The expansion sees V hoping to potentially save her own life in exchange for literally saving the New United States' president. It's also bringing back Keanu Reeves as the one and only Johnny Silverhand, with Knuckles the Echidna himself Idris Elba joining as NUSA agent Solomon Reed. Expect more quests, vehicles, cyberware, weapons, and more to be added in too.

Ed got to go hands on with DLC this weekend, too, coming away impressed with boss Idris Elba and the changes to the combat.