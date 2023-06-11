Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion launches September 26th

A new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty announces a release date of September 26th. It also gives a glimpse of what's waiting for V as she ventures into the brand new district of Dogtown to rescue the president. I hope so much for a gang of wild skateboarders. The trailer also introduces us to the new character played by Idris Elba (Stringer Bell in The Wire, Luther in Luther, Knuckles in Sonic The Hedgehog 2).

Phantom Liberty sees V hoping for an opportunity to save her life in exchange for taking on a mission to save the president of the New United States. The president has been shot down over a hostile Night City area of Dogtown, see, so in you go to save her. It's a bit like Escape From New York, except in Los Angeles (certainly not like Escape From L.A.). Keanu Reeves is back as best frenemy Johnny Silverhand, and V will also ally with NUSA agent Solomon Reed, played by the phenomenal Idris Elba.

Hallo Idris me old china

Beyond the main story, CD Projekt Red say, "The expansion also comes with a slew of new content, including new quests, gigs, and gig types; new vehicles, tech, cyberware, and weapons; a brand new Relic skill tree for even more freedom for crafting one's own unique playstyle, and more."

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is coming to Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on the 26th of September. It will cost £25/€30/$30 and yup, you do need to have the base game to play.

