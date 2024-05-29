Cyberpunk 2077’s development has officially ended as The Witcher 4 Polaris moves into production

A new earnings report from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt makers CD Projekt Red has revealed that the follow-up to the sorceress-courting, Nekker-thwacking, horse-reassuring RPG is currently being worked on by around 400 people, and plans to move into the production phase by the “second half of the year.” Elsewhere, the report shows that the studio’s previous RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 officially ended all development at the end of April, at which time the remaining 17 staff still tweaking that game’s ray-traced chewing gum foil moved on to the Witcher 4 , or ‘Polaris’, as they keep insisting it's called.

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

An investors call was also made recently, in which joint CEO Piotr Karwowski spoke about the company’s market strategy going forward. "I would actually not look at Cyberpunk as the guidebook of how it's going to be with The Witcher specifically," Karwowski said. He added that CD Projekt won’t go full steam ahead on marketing until something “actionable,” is available, such as preorders, via PC Gamer. You can come back to this article and call me a big doofus in a few years time if I’m wrong, but I have to assume CD Projekt won’t make the same mistake twice, especially when it comes to golden greyboy Geralt.

