Cyberpunk 2077's surprisingly substantial Update 2.1 is out now

Alongside new Ultimate Edition bundle

Panam sits at a bar in a Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot.
Image credit: CD Projekt RED / Rock Paper Shotgun
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

It's me, I'm back. Rock Paper Shotgun's dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 reporter. CD Projekt Red continue to pay my rent by releasing regular patches for the once-borked, now-brill open world so I can write news about them. The latest, Update 2.1, is out now and adds new races, car chases, romantic smooches, and a working metro system.

It also marks the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, a new digital bundle which includes both the base game and wonderful expansion Phantom Liberty.

Here's an Update 2.1 overview trailer:

Catch a glimpse of Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1's new features.

CDPR detailed the contents of the patch last week, but the above trailer shows more of it in action than the livestream. The main major feature is the metro system, which turns previous fast travel points into a fully-functional rail system where you can sit and watch the world go by (or still fast travel, if you want). It's been a much-requested roleplay feature from players since the metro featured both in early Cyberpunk 2077 cinematic trailers and in the anime series Edgerunners.

It's otherwise a surprisingly meaty patch, after it was assumed that the major progression revamp of 2.0 marked the game's final hurrah. Update 2.1 adds new romantic hangouts with Panam, Judy and the other romantic partners; new replayable car races; dynamic car chases with the gangs you're fighting in the open world; harder-to-cheese boss fights; and motorbike combat and stunts, among other things.

There's also a new trailer for the Ultimate Edition, with game footage spliced together alongside previously released TV adverts featuring Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba. At the time of writing the Ultimate Edition is £42.53/€51,04/$51.04 via Steam, with heavy discounts, and similarly priced at GOG. It's also available at the Epic Games Store without discounts.

