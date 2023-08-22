Cyberpunk 2077 players will get some of Phantom Liberty's biggest changes for free

Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty releases on September 26th. It continues the story of V and her sidekick, imaginary sweary Keanu Reeves, but it also overhauls skills, perks, car chases, police and more.

You can watch some of the updates in action in a new trailer shown during tonight's Gamecom Geoffstravaganza, but the exciting bit is that several of those overhauls are also coming to the base game in a free 2.0 update,

The Gamescom Opening Night Live trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077 was loosey-goosey as an RPG, with too many skill upgrades, and too many that were unexciting minor percentage improvements. It was also difficult to create meaningful character builds around particular routes, such as hacking or stealth.

CD Projekt Red say that their new skill tree will fix just that, while there are new perks for taking down enemies, adn improved enemy AI. The police system has also been improved, so that they'll now set up roadblocks, ram your car off teh road, and generally force you to make use of the also-new vehicle combat that lets you shoot while driving and quickhack enemy vehicles while inside a vehicle of your own.

Of these, "redesigned skill trees, overhauled police system, and vehicle combat will all be available for free as part of Update 2.0", say CDPR. I'm guessing you'll need Phantom Liberty if you want things like the new perks.

